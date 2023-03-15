An assembly bill making its way through the Nevada Legislature would prohibit wildlife killing contests in the Silver State.
AB 102 was heard by the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources today. Assemblyman Howard Watts (D-Las Vegas) and Senator Melanie Sheible (D-Las Vegas) introduced the bill.
According to the text of the bill, AB 102 would prohibit a person from organizing, sponsoring, promoting, conducting or participating in any type of competition in which certain animals (listed below) are taken for prizes or any other inducements.
If AB 102 becomes law, violators will be subject to fines for organizing or participating in contests that target beaver, bobcat, coyote, fox, mink, muskrat, otter, rabbit, skunk or weasel.
Text of the bill here: