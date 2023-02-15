There's a new rescue group in town that focuses on animals with special needs. The nonprofit is called Scoot to the Stars, and it's named after a special needs dog named Scooter.
"I adopted Scooter in 2020 and he's paralyzed in the rear end," said Scoot to the Stars founder Marie Syrovy. "I had no idea what I was doing at first, I had no experience with special needs animals. But I just fell in love with him and had to figure it out."
A few years later, Scooter is able to walk on his own again, and the rescue named for his is saving at-risk animals from all over the country. Waffle, only eight months old, was rescued from a shelter in Texas.
"Waffle is unable to use her back legs currently, she was actually attacked by a group of large dogs in San Antonio," said Nicole Theodoulou, a volunteer with the rescue. "She was brought to a shelter there and unfortunately they weren't able to care for her, so she was scheduled to be euthanized."
The rescue found her a temporary foster home in Texas, then Theodoulou flew out to bring her to Reno for ongoing care. She's now fostering the puppy.
"She's going to be doing some acupuncture, some physical therapy, and Scoot to the Stars has been an amazing resource," she said. "They've taught me all different kinds of therapies and exercises and stretches so we do a little work on her at home as well."
The hope is to get her back on all four feet again, and into a forever home. Also rescued from Texas is a new puppy, just six weeks old, that has yet to be named.
"This little puppy was brought into a shelter after being paralyzed, she could not use her back legs all," Syrovy said. "And we saw her on a post, they said this little puppy has until the end of the day or we're going to put her down."
She's also made an amazing recovery
"We got her into veterinary boarding care and within four days, she's walking," Syrovy said. "She's made a recovery - she's still a little wobbly - but we're going to keep helping her build strength and she's just a puppy now!"
The rescue received nonprofit status late last year and is just getting started with their lifesaving work.
"It's all because of my dog Scooter, he's really the inspiration behind all of this," Syrovy said. "He changed my life. And we just want to pass it along, pay it forward, for all these little guys that need our help, because it's very apparent they need people to step up for them."
That little puppy with no name will get one this Sunday, and you can help pick it, for a $10 donation to the rescue. They're also looking for foster families and volunteers.
More information: https://scoottothestars.com/