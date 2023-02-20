The biggest St. Bernard rescue group is right here in Palomino Valley. Saints of the West has been finding forever homes for these dogs for the last 25 years. A year ago, they rescued a dog named Espie from a hoarding situation. She was so malnourished, the group didn't know she was pregnant at first.
"It was a complete surprise," said Lori Juenke with Saints of the West. "My y vet x-rayed her, we thought she might have a few puppies, but then she came back and said no she's got 15 and I about fell on the floor."
All 15 puppies were born healthy but needed around-the-clock care from the team here.
"It was a full-time job," Juenke said. "I took the day shift, my caretaker Susan took swing and Jen from Pet Station was on graveyard because you can't leave a big dog alone with puppies; they have to be fed every two hours and they have to be kept warm at a certain temperature, fed certain food, so it was definitely a labor of love."
They weighed about a pound each back then. Now, they're all grown up and have found forever homes all over the region. This weekend, most of the litter came back to the rescue to celebrate their first birthday. And mama Espie has grown too.
"She's chonky and she's healthy," said owner Kim Wheeler of Yreka, California. "She got her girlish figure back, and her fur has grown and gotten a lot more lush and thick."
Wheeler and her daughter Annabella say it was love at first sight.
"We looked at all of them and thought they were all beautiful, but when we saw Espie, we knew," she said.
And they knew what she'd been through.
"It hurts my heart," Wheeler said. "And oftentimes we wonder what her life was like before, and we have to stop thinking about it."
Now, her life is so much different.
"She's spoiled," Wheeler said. "A lady of leisure. Kind of the queen of the house. And we feel safe at home which is really nice, and a love that we haven't felt before. I think it's just brought all of our family closer."
It's a reunion the rescuers hope is just one of many.
"This is the best birthday present they could have given me," Juenke said. "To come back and tell me how wonderful they are."
Some of those puppies live here locally, others are in Northern California and Oregon, but they're all doing well. Saints of the West has 16 St. Bernard's looking for good homes right now.
More information: https://www.saintsofthewest.com/