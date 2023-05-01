Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $250 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted for questioning relating to a vehicle burglary in Carson City.
On Sunday April 23, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a male suspect committed a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet at 2100 East William Street in Carson City.
The suspect is described an older white male in his 50’s to 60s.
The male was wearing a orange Utah Jazz t-shirt and tan shorts.
The suspect was driving a silver SUV, possibly a 2000-2005 Toyota Rav4.
The suspect vehicle appeared to have damage with a black strip on the driver’s door. A tire and other objects were tied to the vehicle roof.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.
Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Department at 775-283-7855, Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword - SW