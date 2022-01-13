The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls from concerned citizens regarding a reoccurring telephone scam.
The caller contacts the victim and represents himself, by name, as a Carson City Sheriff’s Office employee while using the name of an actual Carson City Sheriff's Office employee.
The caller attempts to convince the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest and demands payment from the victim in order to avoid being arrested.
Payment is usually requested in the form of itunes cards or other hard to trace cash/gift cards.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office will never contact you and demand payment in order to avoid an arrest.
If you receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a Carson City Sheriff’s Office employee who is demanding payment over the telephone, it is a scam, hang up.
