The Washoe County coroner has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sparks earlier this week.
The medical examiner says 29-year-old Dylan Wilson died after being shot several times. The ME says it's believed Wilson was homeless.
According to Sparks Police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iron Horse Shopping Center near East Prater Way and North McCarran Blvd.
Police say they initially responded on a report of a woman screaming for help and saying an armed man was arguing with her and another man.
When police arrived, they say the suspect ran away from officers and they pursued him for a short distance, but then he pulled out a knife and charged officers.
They opened fire and Wilson later died at Renown Regional Medical Center.
The Reno Police Department is taking over the investigation, and an officer-involved shooting protocol is in effect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Your tip can remain anonymous.