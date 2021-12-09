The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died after a shooting near Commercial Row and West Street in Reno on Monday.
The medical examiner says 28-year-old Taylor Dickins of Reno died in the incident, just before 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Street.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.
(Reno Police assisted in this report.)