Sparks Police are investigating what caused a driver to die after causing two crashes including one involving a bicyclist.
Police say they were originally called out to a crash involving the bicyclist at the intersection of Prater Way and El Rancho Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspect truck, a white Dodge Dakota sped off northbound from the scene.
Moments later, they learned of a second crash, involving the same truck, in the 1000 block of El Rancho Drive. That's when they say the driver ran away eastbound with the bicyclist chasing the driver.
Within a few minutes, officers located the bicyclist and the suspect driver at the intersection of Greyhaven Lane and Buffalo Way.
Both people were transported to a nearby hospital where the unidentified driver later died.
The cause and manner of death is currently under investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.