Officers and swat units with the Elko Police Department arrested a man who was wanted on four active warrants.
On Thursday, December 23, at 9:30 p.m. an Elko Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired Nevada registration tag.
Four adult men were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop and when the officer approached, 42-year-old Michael William Elizondo of Elko exited the vehicle and ran away.
During the chase, a back-up officer slipped on a patch of ice and suffered a dislocated shoulder.
A records check revealed that Elizondo had four active warrants for his arrest (1: Uttering A Forged Instrument Elko District Court, 2: Nevada Probation Violation Elko District Court, 3: NHP Warrant, 4: NHP Warrant).
At approximately 1:10 am on the morning of December 24, Elko County Sheriff's Deputies received calls of a suspicious person who identified himself as "Michael" knocking on doors in a neighborhood off of Last Chance Road in an unincorporated area of Elko County.
ECSO Deputies and EPD Officers followed footprints in the snow to a residence in the same Last Chance Road neighborhood.
Law Enforcement contacted the resident and learned someone named "Michael" knocked on the door and claimed he had been involved in an argument with a friend and was seeking assistance.
Officers determined Elizondo was inside the home and there were numerous firearms inside.
Because Elizondo was a wanted felon with access to unsecured firearms, the Elko SWAT Team was summoned.
After an approximately 4 1/2 hour standoff, Elizondo surrendered to authorities.
Elizondo was booked into the Elko County Jail without further incident and faces additional charges of providing false information to avoid prosecution, and obstructing delaying or hindering an investigation.
