The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bobcat tractor and beating up a witness who called police on Thursday.
On Thursday, February 9 at around 3:24 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area North of Singing Waters Road on US Highway 50 Alt in Fernley for a reported larceny.
The sheriff's office says a Fernley citizen reported seeing a bobcat tractor that had been stolen from the Nevada Cement Quarry.
The citizen confronted the suspect, who punched the reporting party multiple times, starting a physical altercation.
The suspect fled the area on foot and then returned in a Chevrolet truck.
The suspect attempted to run over the reporting party before fleeing southbound on US Highway 50 Alt toward Silver Springs.
Deputies stationed in Silver Springs located the truck and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Nugget Casino a short time later.
Deputies identified 37-year-old Michael Gettis as the suspect and driver of the Chevrolet.
Gettis denied being in an altercation or stealing the bobcat, but the sheriff's office say physical evidence and the Deputies’ investigation suggested otherwise.
Gettis was booked into the Lyon Couty Jail and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Battery and Petit Larceny.
Bail was set at $37,280.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 775-463-6600, regarding case number 23LY00595
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)