Update:
Reno police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sparks that left one person dead.
According to Sparks police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iron Horse Shopping Center near East Prater Way and North McCarran Blvd.
Police say the male subject ran away from officers, and that's when a foot pursuit began. Shortly after an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Sparks police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Reno Police Department is taking over the investigation, and an officer-involved shooting protocol is in effect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900
Original Story:
There is heavy police activity in the area of East Prater Way and North McCarran Blvd.
Multiple agencies are on scene and crime tape is up.
It is advised to avoid the area at this time.
We have a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.