Reno police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning.

Police got the call just before 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Street.

When they arrived they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

He had died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s). 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.

(Reno Police assisted in this report.)