Weather Alert

...Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening... * Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today areawide, with a few locations possibly recieving heavy rainfall. * Hazards include possible localized flash flooding, strong wind gusts to 50 mph, small hail, and frequent lightning. Any storms that form over area lakes could produce unsafe and choppy lake conditions. * If you are outdoors today, keep your eyes on the sky. Head indoors if you hear thunder. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you encounter flooded roads, do not drive your vehicle through them.