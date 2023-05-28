An 84-year-old man who deputies say is a registered sex offender was arrested earlier this week for allegedly touching a child at a park in Grass Valley.
On Friday, May 26, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man who approached two 9-year-old juveniles two days earlier at the Bear River Little League baseball field on the Cottage Hill School grounds.
After the man approached the juveniles, he allegedly bent down and tickled one of the children near their hip. Then the man, later identified as 84-year-old George Matson from Grass Valley, reportedly walked away without any further incident.
During the subsequent investigation, both juveniles identified Matson, as the suspect.
Deputies later contacted Matson at his residence and placed him under arrest.
He was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and charged with for a new offense of annoying/molesting a minor, and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.
(Nevada County Sheriff's Office)