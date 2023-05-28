Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with heavy rain. Extensive street flooding is also possible in urbanized locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving thunderstorms will produce areas of heavy rainfall. Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff. Also, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and debris flows near burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY... * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue each afternoon through Memorial Day. Storms will be capable of producing frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty outflow winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. * With an influx of people enjoying the outdoors this weekend, it is important that individuals have a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm approaches your area. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up can offer good protection from lightning. If you plan on doing activities that will leave you vulnerable to the elements such as hiking, consider doing the bulk of those activities in the morning hours before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop. * With streams and even mainstem rivers already flowing fast and cold, it is still advised to avoid swimming in many areas. Keep in mind that daily showers/thunderstorms will inherently come with the threat of flash flooding. Have a way to receive weather alerts, and get to higher ground immediately if a river or stream you are near begins to rise quickly, if you see debris floating in the water, or the water suddenly becomes muddy.