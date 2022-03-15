Reno Police have taken a homeless man into custody after he started multiple vegetation fires near Fourth Street on Tuesday.
According to the Reno Fire Department, a homeless person living near the train tracks started multiple small brush fires in the area of Fourth Street and Dickerson around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Reno Police responded to assist with tracking down the suspect. Officers located the homeless man around 5:30 p.m. and say he threw a blow-torch into the river before getting in the river himself.
Officers were able to talk with the man until he eventually got out of the river with no complications and police took him into custody.
Officials say the homeless man was supposedly upset at people approaching him in the area, but Reno Fire marshals are running a further investigation.