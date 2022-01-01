One person is dead after a shooting at a Reno trailer park that happened on the 1200 block of Gentry Way.
At about 4:24 PM the Reno Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gentry Way in regards to a shooting that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, a male subject was located who had been shot.
Despite life-saving efforts, the subject ultimately succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit have responded and have taken over the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
Secret Witness is offering $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(The Reno Police Department assisted in this report.)