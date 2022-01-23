The Reno Police Department is trying to find a missing person, by the name of Trinidad Davenport.
She was last seen around Yori Ave. and Vassar St. in Reno.
(The Reno Police Department Assisted with this report.)
The Reno Police Department is trying to find a missing person, by the name of Trinidad Davenport.
She was last seen around Yori Ave. and Vassar St. in Reno.
(The Reno Police Department Assisted with this report.)
Digital Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Reno