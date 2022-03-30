On Wednesday, March 30th, Sparks Police Department Detectives arrested Juan Jose Macias-Gomez for 10 counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 16 and 2 counts of Sexual Assault.
The investigation revealed multiple victims, all associated to an unlicensed home daycare operating within the City of Sparks. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information that may assist detectives, they are encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Department.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)