Today around noon, the Sparks Police officers responded to a robbery on Sullivan Lane.
Officers say they found a victim on scene who said he'd been walking in the area when two black men approached him and demanded money while pointing handguns at him.
Sparks Police say the two men were wearing dark clothing, white shoes and masks.
The suspects fled the area with money. The victim was unharmed.
Officers searched the area but they didn't find the suspects.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.