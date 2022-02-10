One person is dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound after barricading in a home from a previous incident that occurred Thursday morning.
On Thursday, February 10 at around 5:30 a.m., Reno Police responded to the 7700 block of North Virginia on suspicious circumstances.
During the investigation it was determined a suspect entered a 7-Eleven location and fired shots inside the store, then fled the area.
After investigating, police were able to identify the suspect and their location.
Personnel from the Reno Police Department Critical Incident Negotiations Team arrived on scene of a home in the area of Wellington Way and Yorkshire Drive to communicate with the suspect.
After unsuccessful attempts to communicate, the suspect barricaded themselves in the residence.
Special Weapons and Tactics Team initiated contact with the suspect and located the suspect inside with a self inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community.