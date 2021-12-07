Cold Springs Car burglaries

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries which occurred over the weekend in the Woodland Village neighborhood of Cold Springs.

Patrol deputies were initially called out to a residence on Aquamarine Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to reports of a vehicle burglary in progress. 

That potential victim watched on her security system live-stream as a suspect was attempting to break into her vehicle.

The potential victim states when the suspect opened her car door – she immediately re-locked the car, causing the suspect to run away.

Then, later Sunday morning, around 8:00 a.m. deputies were called to Magnetite Drive in Cold Springs to another report of a vehicle burglary.

Patrol deputies canvassed the Woodland Village neighborhood and identified more victims.

Security footage was collected at both incidents as evidence.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to cases WC21-6084, WC21-6087, WC21-6088, and WC21-6090.

(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)