Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries which occurred over the weekend in the Woodland Village neighborhood of Cold Springs.
Patrol deputies were initially called out to a residence on Aquamarine Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, to reports of a vehicle burglary in progress.
That potential victim watched on her security system live-stream as a suspect was attempting to break into her vehicle.
The potential victim states when the suspect opened her car door – she immediately re-locked the car, causing the suspect to run away.
Then, later Sunday morning, around 8:00 a.m. deputies were called to Magnetite Drive in Cold Springs to another report of a vehicle burglary.
Patrol deputies canvassed the Woodland Village neighborhood and identified more victims.
Security footage was collected at both incidents as evidence.
Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500.00 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to cases WC21-6084, WC21-6087, WC21-6088, and WC21-6090.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)