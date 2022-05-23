KTVN 2 News will air an hour-long Republican gubernatorial debate next Wednesday night.
The debate will simultaneously over air and online at 2News.com and Facebook from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Here's a list of candidates expected to appear:
* businessman, attorney Joey Gilbert
* former U.S. Senator Dean Heller
* North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee
* Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo
* venture capitalist Guy Nohra
The actual debate will take place in Las Vegas, but KTVN will carry it live across Northern Nevada. Our CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas, KLAS is producing the debate and will air and livestream it live across southern Nevada.
The debate will be moderated by Denise Valdez, 8 News Now anchor, Steve Sebelius, Las Vegas Review-Journal Politics and Government editor, and Vanessa Murphy, 8 News Now Investigative Reporter.
The primary election in Nevada is on Tuesday, June 14. Early Voting begins three days after the debate on Saturday, May 28.
For more information on the upcoming primary elections, including same day registration, polling locations and voter requirements, click here.