The Primary Election for the State of Nevada is taking place on June 14, 2022.

Polls across Nevada are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m with Washoe County's initial preliminary results not being released until every poll in the state closes.

To find a polling place in Washoe County, you can visit here: Vote Centers (washoecounty.gov)

Below, you will find a list of certain results throughout the state:

For a full list of primary election result in Nevada, you can visit U.S. Congress - Nevada Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Results (nv.gov)

GOVERNOR (Democratic)

Tom Collins                            _______    _____%

Steve Sisolak                         _______    _____%

None                                     _______    _____%

GOVERNOR (Republican)

Seven Evans                          _______    _____%

Gary Evertsen                        _______    _____%

Joey Gilbert                            _______    _____%

Eddie Hamilton                       _______    _____%    

Tom Heck                               _______    _____%

Dean Heller                            _______    _____%

John Lee                                _______    _____%

Joe Lombardo                        _______    _____%

Stanleigh Lusak                      _______    _____%

Guy Nohra                             _______    _____%

Edward O’Brien                      _______    _____%

Fred Simon                            _______    _____%

William “Dock” Walls              _______    _____%

Amber Whitley                       _______    _____%

Barak Zilberberg                    _______    _____%

None                                     _______    _____%

         

U.S. Senate (Democratic)

Catherine Cortez Masto (Incumbent)  _______    _____%

Stephanie Kasheta                            _______    _____%

Corey Reid                                       _______    _____%

Allen Rheinhart                                 _______    _____%

None                                                _______    _____%

U.S. Senate (Republican)

Sam Brown                          _______    _____%

William “Bill” Conrad             _______    _____%

William “Bill” Hockstedler      _______    _____%

Adam Laxalt                         _______    _____%

Sharelle Mendenhall              _______    _____%

Tyler Perkins                         _______    _____%

Carlo Poliak                          _______    _____%

Paul Rodriguez                      _______    _____%

None                                    _______    _____%

United States House District - 2 (Democratic)

Joseph Afzal                           _______    _____%

Michael Doucette                    _______    _____%

Gerold Gorman                       _______    _____%

Tim Hanifan                            _______    _____%

Brian Hansen                          _______    _____%

Rahul Joshi                             _______    _____%

Elizabeth Krause                     _______    _____%

United States House - District 2 (Republican)

Mark Amodei (Incumbent)        _______    _____%

Joel Beck                                _______    _____%

Brian Nadell                            _______    _____%

Catherine Sampson                  _______    _____%

Danny Tarkanian                     _______    _____%

United States House - District 4 (Republican)  * Winner faces incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford who is running opposed 

Annie Black                            _______    _____%

Chance Bonaventura               _______    _____%

Sam Peters                            _______    _____%

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent)     _______    _____%

Eva Chase                                                      _______    _____%

Kimi Cole                                                        _______    _____%

Debra March                                                   _______    _____%

None                                                              ______      _____%    

                                                              

Lieutenant Governor (Republican)

Stavros Anthony                        _______    _____%

Walter Grady                             _______    _____%

M. Kameron Hawkins                 _______    _____%

John Miller                                 _______    _____%

Mack Miller                                _______    _____%

Peter Pavone                              _______    _____%

Dan Schwartz                             _______    _____%

None                                         _______    _____%

Attorney General (Democratic)

Aaron D. Ford (Incumbent)         _______    _____%

Stuart Mackie                            _______    _____%

None                                             ____     _____%

Attorney General (Republican)

Tisha Black                   _______    _____%

Sigal Chattah                _______    _____%

None                                ____     _____%

Secretary of State (Republican)  *Winner faces Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar & two others

Kristopher Dahir                     _______    _____%

John Cardiff Gerhardt              _______    _____%

Jesse Haw                              _______    _____%

Socorro Keenan                     _______    _____%

Jim Marchant                         _______    _____%

Gerard Ramalho                    _______    _____%

Richard Scotti                        _______    _____%

None                                    ______      _____%

Reno Mayor (Top two advance to General Election) 

Jenny Brekhus

Chad “DNA” Dehne             _______    _____%                                 

Michael Graham                 _______    _____%

Matt Johnson                     _______    _____%

George “Eddie” Lorton        _______    _____%

William Mantle                   _______    _____%                                 

Jesse Razo                         _______    _____%

Joaquin R. Roces                 _______    _____%

Judi Rought                        _______    _____%

Hillary Schieve (Incumbent) _______    _____%

Tabitha Schneider                _______    _____%

Reno City Council - Ward 2  *Top two advance to General Election

 Naomi Duerr (Incumbent)     _______  _____%                                 

 Tyler Hinman                      _______    _____%

 Jay Kenny                          _______    _____%

         

Reno City Council - Ward 4  *Top two advance to General Election

Meghan Ebert                _______    _____%

Dennis Owen                _______    _____%

Bonnie Weber               _______    _____%