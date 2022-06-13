The Primary Election for the State of Nevada is taking place on June 14, 2022.
Polls across Nevada are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m with Washoe County's initial preliminary results not being released until every poll in the state closes.
To find a polling place in Washoe County, you can visit here: Vote Centers (washoecounty.gov)
Below, you will find a list of certain results throughout the state:
For a full list of primary election result in Nevada, you can visit U.S. Congress - Nevada Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Results (nv.gov)
GOVERNOR (Democratic)
Tom Collins _______ _____%
Steve Sisolak _______ _____%
None _______ _____%
GOVERNOR (Republican)
Seven Evans _______ _____%
Gary Evertsen _______ _____%
Joey Gilbert _______ _____%
Eddie Hamilton _______ _____%
Tom Heck _______ _____%
Dean Heller _______ _____%
John Lee _______ _____%
Joe Lombardo _______ _____%
Stanleigh Lusak _______ _____%
Guy Nohra _______ _____%
Edward O’Brien _______ _____%
Fred Simon _______ _____%
William “Dock” Walls _______ _____%
Amber Whitley _______ _____%
Barak Zilberberg _______ _____%
None _______ _____%
U.S. Senate (Democratic)
Catherine Cortez Masto (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Stephanie Kasheta _______ _____%
Corey Reid _______ _____%
Allen Rheinhart _______ _____%
None _______ _____%
U.S. Senate (Republican)
Sam Brown _______ _____%
William “Bill” Conrad _______ _____%
William “Bill” Hockstedler _______ _____%
Adam Laxalt _______ _____%
Sharelle Mendenhall _______ _____%
Tyler Perkins _______ _____%
Carlo Poliak _______ _____%
Paul Rodriguez _______ _____%
None _______ _____%
United States House District - 2 (Democratic)
Joseph Afzal _______ _____%
Michael Doucette _______ _____%
Gerold Gorman _______ _____%
Tim Hanifan _______ _____%
Brian Hansen _______ _____%
Rahul Joshi _______ _____%
Elizabeth Krause _______ _____%
United States House - District 2 (Republican)
Mark Amodei (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Joel Beck _______ _____%
Brian Nadell _______ _____%
Catherine Sampson _______ _____%
Danny Tarkanian _______ _____%
United States House - District 4 (Republican) * Winner faces incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford who is running opposed
Annie Black _______ _____%
Chance Bonaventura _______ _____%
Sam Peters _______ _____%
Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)
Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Eva Chase _______ _____%
Kimi Cole _______ _____%
Debra March _______ _____%
None ______ _____%
Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
Stavros Anthony _______ _____%
Walter Grady _______ _____%
M. Kameron Hawkins _______ _____%
John Miller _______ _____%
Mack Miller _______ _____%
Peter Pavone _______ _____%
Dan Schwartz _______ _____%
None _______ _____%
Attorney General (Democratic)
Aaron D. Ford (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Stuart Mackie _______ _____%
None ____ _____%
Attorney General (Republican)
Tisha Black _______ _____%
Sigal Chattah _______ _____%
None ____ _____%
Secretary of State (Republican) *Winner faces Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar & two others
Kristopher Dahir _______ _____%
John Cardiff Gerhardt _______ _____%
Jesse Haw _______ _____%
Socorro Keenan _______ _____%
Jim Marchant _______ _____%
Gerard Ramalho _______ _____%
Richard Scotti _______ _____%
None ______ _____%
Reno Mayor (Top two advance to General Election)
Jenny Brekhus
Chad “DNA” Dehne _______ _____%
Michael Graham _______ _____%
Matt Johnson _______ _____%
George “Eddie” Lorton _______ _____%
William Mantle _______ _____%
Jesse Razo _______ _____%
Joaquin R. Roces _______ _____%
Judi Rought _______ _____%
Hillary Schieve (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Tabitha Schneider _______ _____%
Reno City Council - Ward 2 *Top two advance to General Election
Naomi Duerr (Incumbent) _______ _____%
Tyler Hinman _______ _____%
Jay Kenny _______ _____%
Reno City Council - Ward 4 *Top two advance to General Election
Meghan Ebert _______ _____%
Dennis Owen _______ _____%
Bonnie Weber _______ _____%