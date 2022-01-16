The 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service was held today by the Services of Northern Nevada Committee, giving everyone a chance to come together and keep MLK's memory alive and well right here in Northern Nevada.
Alex Goff, the Commissioner of the City Of Reno Human Rights Commission tells us "Today would have been his 93rd birthday, so we put on an event every year to honor his legacy."
With the struggles the committee faced last year during the pandemic, and moving the program to be virtual, this year while in person again they wanted to inspire.
Goff adds "The theme of this years service is reclaiming black joy."
As another speaker sings "Come on sing it with me, I get joy when I think about what he's done for me. I get joy when I think about what he's done for me."
The committee members say every year when they have the opportunity to memorialize MLK, it's an opportunity to keep his memory alive and show the impact he had.
Another speaker chimes in "Voters rights, civil rights are all fair for all people."
Goff says "Not only for the struggle for voting rights, but all people have equal justice under the law."
The committee also honors local community members by presenting the Reverend Onie Cooper Humanitarian Award.
Goff adds "To highlight people who are doing fantastic work in our community, so every year we pick a person and organization to really highlight the work that they're doing."
This year the event honored Lonnie L. Feemster for his community service with the Reno/Sparks NAACP and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) for their courageousness to bring together diverse organizations into one cohesive force for social and environmental justice in Nevada.