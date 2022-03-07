Campaign 2022 is in full-swing, with candidates signing up to put their names on the ballot. Monday marked the first day candidates could officially file for local, state and federal offices.
"It's a big day," Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voters said. "It's a very busy day. It's very exciting for candidates. They're now going to file and throw their hat in the ring."
The first day of filing is usually the busiest. Many of the candidates have been gearing up for a political run for months or even years.
"I brought my niece in for good luck with me and my sister, so it was just one of those things, just got to get the paperwork settled and get going," Hawah Ahmad, Candidate for Washoe County Commissioner said.
"Most people don't know about the process of filing to be a political candidate and I didn't either, so I brought my son with me and we were guided through the process," Beth Smith, Candidate for Washoe County School Board said.
"It's been my tradition to file on the first day that you're able, so I'm glad to get in and get in early and looking forward to it," Skip Daly, Candidate for State Senate District 13 said.
Spikula says the final day of filing is also busy but that the first day really kicks off the election season. The Primary Election is scheduled for June 14 and the General Election will follow on November 8. In 2021, the state legislature passed a law to make mail ballots universal in Nevada. Every registered voter should expect a ballot in the mail.
"A mail-in ballot is just as secure as voting in-person," Spikula said. "Of course, you can opt out of receiving a mail-in ballot. There's a form on our website. There is also still in-person voting, so you have the option of mailing your ballot back or going in-person to vote, still, during the two-week early voting period or on election day."
Spikula's job during the filing period is to get a certified list of candidates to the state to go onto the ballot. The first mail-in ballots will go to military and overseas residents in late April. She says her office will get as much information to the voting public as possible.
"We try to make it as transparent as we can by putting as much information as we can on our website," Spikula said.
Candidates file for office in different places, depending what the office is. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson signed up at Sparks City Hall to run for election. He was appointed after Mayor Ron Smith died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.
"Believe it or not, I've been in office for 11-and-a-half years but I've never run for mayor before and I think this is a great honor," Lawson said. "I can't wait."
Candidates who are running for re-election says it is important that so many people are signing up to serve their communities. They say the down-ballot races are just as important as the statewide races, since politics start at the local level.
"It's imperative that we have people from our community, running for these offices who care about how our community functions and the people in it," Assem. Sarah Peters, D-Reno said.
"It's so easy for some people to say like, 'Oh, that person that's running, they must be in a different world' but it's all of us and it just shows what a great environment we're in, where anybody can run," Assem. Natha Anderson, D-Sparks said.
Candidates started showing up at 8:00 a.m. to file for office. Spikula says about 20 people had already signed up within two hours.
The filing period ends March 18.