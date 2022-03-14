Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is officially running for a second term. The incumbent launched her re-election campaign in Reno, surrounded by union members, elected officials and supporters.
"It was important for me to be in a community that I love," Cortez Masto, D-Nevada said. "I love every part of Nevada and just wanted to be back in the state to really launch my campaign."
The U.S. Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaking vote for the Democrats.
"It is important at a time when there is so much at stake from opening up our economy again to making sure families really, right now, want to keep their children safe but have a stable work environment," Cortez Masto said.
Cortez Masto says Nevada's economy has done a good job of rebounding after COVID-19 caused record levels of unemployment. She credits pandemic stimulus and infrastructure spending bills for some of that recovery. Now her focus is tackling inflation.
"We see the rising costs and not just on health care but energy, housing costs," Cortez Masto said. "That's all of the work and when I say 'All of the above' approach, that's what I'm focused on."
Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by 73,185 voters in Nevada but there are also 680,772 active voters who are not affiliated with either party. The senator knows this will be a challenging race.
"I never take anything for granted in Nevada but I also know after living here and growing up here, we just got to get out and talk to voters in Nevada," Cortez Masto said. "They want to be heard and that's what I have consistently done and will continue to do is just talk to Nevadans about the challenges they're facing, where they want me to be their voice in Washington and what we can do to work together."
Four Republicans and one Libertarian have filed to run for Nevada's Senate race. The Republicans include William Hockstedler, Adam Laxalt, Carlo Poliak and Paul Rodriguez. Neil Scott is the lone Libertarian.
Laxalt is the front-runner but the official candidate will not be determined until the June 14 primary election. The GOP is optimistic that it will win the race and take the majority from the Democrats.
"Once we are in power, deliver some true, meaningful change to make everybody's lives easier and make Nevada a better place to live and work and raise a family," Keith Schipper, Regional Communications Director for the Republican National Committee said. "The majority for Republicans runs right through Nevada and so that's why you're going to see a ton of interest here. It's an exciting time."
Schipper says Republican candidates have a much different vision than Cortez Masto. He says the rising costs of gas, housing and food is a direct result of democratic policies.
"It's due in large part to the large spending bills that Catherine Cortez Masto voted for and rubber stamped that Joe Biden wanted," Schipper said.
Like Cortez Masto, Republicans will have to gain support throughout the state. Schipper says that means traveling and talking to voters.
"Not just in Reno, not just in Las Vegas but going to Elko and Ely and Carson and these smaller communities and making sure that they all feel that they're being heard," Schipper said.
The campaigns are just getting started and they will really ramp up after the primary election and even more after Labor Day. The general election is set for November 8.