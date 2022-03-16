The United States Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, Tuesday. The bill would make Standard Time a thing of the past. Instead, the country would keep Daylight Saving Time, year-round, aligning the clocks with the summertime hours. The House of Representatives still has to pass the legislation before heading to President Biden's desk for his signature.
"If you look at the way we live, in this country, you want to have the ability to have more time in the evenings, outdoors, not just to enjoy the outdoors but to make sporting and outdoor activities available," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida said.
Arguments in favor of the change include a decrease in crime, childhood obesity and seasonal depression during the winter months.
"What ends up happening is especially for these 16 weeks a year, if you don't have a park or an outdoor facility with lights, you're basically shut down around 5 pm and some places around 4-4:30 PM," Rubio said.
The shortest day of the year was December 21, last year. Reno's latest sunrise was 7:19 AM, so that would be 8:19 AM under Daylight Saving Time. The earliest sunset was at 4:35 PM. That would change to 5:35 PM if the bill passes.
"Going home from work when it's dark outside, it's absolutely terrible," Kim Mazy, Reno resident said. "It's depressing. I just, I think it's actually better for being more productive."
Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not change their clocks, twice each year. Most Americans think the rest of the country should do the same.
"I just flew in, last night, from Mexico and had to stop in Arizona and I never knew what time it was between Arizona having a different time zone and the rest of the Daylight Savings happened," Debbie Kelly-Hogan, Lake Tahoe resident said.
The time change does have some impacts. Some of Washoe County's school kids already have to wait for their bus before the sun comes up. The later sunrise means even more students would be waiting in the dark.
"The only problem is with the kids going to school," Linda Oakland, Truckee resident said. "Getting home is fine but I think it's ok. It'll work."
"My kids don't ride a school bus, so I haven't put myself in those shoes but yeah, that could be something to consider," Mazy said. "Maybe the school day stars a little bit later during that time of year?"
"I think you need to take some good protection measures, anyway, when you're watching your kids and other things that might be attributable to the daylight," Chris Azzaro, Reno resident said.
The move would also mean many more people would be driving to work during the dark hours of the morning.
"Yeah, that kind of scares me just a little bit but I think we'll be fine," Duvontay Daniels, Reno resident said. "More sun is better."
Studies show that people are more likely to spend money when there is more daylight in the evenings. Companies like golf courses, barbecue grill retailers and shopping malls favor the plan. In our area, the later daylight hours could mean an extra hour of skiing.
Despite the pros and cons, a lot of people are fed up with springing forward or falling back.
"I don't like the time change," Laura Brown, Reno resident said. "Especially, because I have a kid, so the sleeping is chaos."
If the bill passes, it will take effect in November, 2023 to accommodate the transportation sector like airlines and railways that already have built their schedules under the current time system.