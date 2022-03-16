Weather Alert

...MODEST SYSTEM WITH LIGHT SNOW AND BREEZES THIS WEEKEND... A fast moving storm system will move across the region this weekend, bringing breezy winds with chances for rain and snow Saturday into Saturday evening, followed by chilly conditions with brisk northwest to north winds Sunday. * SNOW: Projected snowfall amounts 1-3 inches above 5000 feet across eastern California including the Tahoe Basin, and 3-6 inches for the Sierra above 7000 feet. Less than 1" is projected for foothills of far western NV above 5000 feet. * WIND: Southwest to west winds Saturday with peak gusts 30-40 mph for lower elevations, 40-50 mph in wind prone areas, and 55-75 mph for Sierra ridges. For Sunday, northwest to north wind gusts 20-30 mph, except gusts 30-40 mph possible for Mineral County and southern Mono County. Next week is likely to be dry and much warmer, with highs well into the 70s for lower elevations and 60s for Sierra valleys by next Wednesday.