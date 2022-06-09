Weather Alert

...Heating Up to End the Week, then Windy and Cooler with Showers This Weekend... * Summer's first multi-day period of heat kicks in today and continues into Saturday. Highs will climb into the 90s to near 100 across Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities, with potential for daily records to be tied or broken on Friday. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. Now is a good time to ensure cooling systems are in good working order. For more information, please see the Heat Advisory. * Hot temperatures will lead to minor rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra from snowmelt. Slightly higher flows of cold water could impact recreation and high elevation water crossings. * Winds are forecast to increase this weekend, with Sunday looking to be the windiest day of the period. While not a major wind event, be prepared for winds to impact boating and travel along with blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds Saturday and Sunday. These winds could cause increased concern for fire starts in vegetation that dries out due to the upcoming heat. Be fire aware this weekend and follow local fire restrictions. * Temperatures will cool Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving into the Sierra, northeast California and northwest Nevada.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures Friday 95 to 100. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties including Susanville, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Northern Washoe County around Gerlach. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and sunny skies may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially for those sensitive to heat and outdoors for extended periods of time. Since this is the first heat event of the summer season, many people are not yet acclimatized to heat and may be impacted more than normal. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are potentially record setting highs for the date, and unusually early to be so close to 100 degrees. The average first 100 degrees for Reno isn't until July 10th. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&