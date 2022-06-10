The two week window for Nevadans to vote early and in-person ends Friday at 6:00 p.m.
After that, voters can still drop off mail ballots or wait until election day to vote in-person. Historically, early voting is very popular in Nevada.
"You avoid a lot of the crowds and basically, that's it," Wiley Craig, Reno resident said. "It's more convenient."
There was not a line at the Washoe Country Registrar of Voters Office when Craig voted. He says the entire process took five minutes.
"I brought the ballot in and canceled it, so I could do it by myself and that took a couple of extra minutes but no, it was easy," Craig said.
This is the second election cycle that every registered voter is receiving a mail ballot. People have to surrender their mail ballot when they vote in-person or sign a form that says they will not try to vote by mail. Election officials say they have many safeguards in place to prevent people from voting twice.
"It is checked into the system and we give you vote credit for that election which means if you then try to go vote in-person, you will be told at the vote centers that you have already voted," Jamie Rodriguez, Government Affairs Manager for Washoe County said.
The same happens if someone votes in-person, canceling out their paper ballot. If someone tries to vote twice or if another person tries to vote with somebody else's ballot, they are pulled aside and sent to investigations.
"We have a multitude of systems in place to help ensure that people cannot cast two separate votes," Rodriguez said.
Voters have been mailing their ballots back to the Registrar of Voters Office for a few weeks. The election team is sorting the ballots, verifying signatures and many other tasks required with universal mail ballot elections.
"It is not that we get it, we check it in, we signature verify it, we pull the envelope and we count it," Rodriguez said. "There's a lot of steps in between to make sure that everything really is being done properly."
The 2020 primary election included universal mail ballots because of the pandemic. The 2021 legislature passed a law that made universal mail ballots permanent, saying it led to record voter turnout. The counties and state also learned a few things from those two elections.
"A lot of what we learned from the 2020 election really helped highlight the need to update our voter roles," Rodriguez said.
"Vote by mail is a complex process and it's one that the regulations were initially put in place, we've already found room to improve them," Mark Wlaschin, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada said.
Officials say voters can do some simple things to help the process. If a person moves and a ballot comes to their last address, the current resident should write "return to sender" to help clear the voter roles. If a voter receives a neighbor's ballot, simply give it to the person who it belongs to. It is also important that voters only put their ballot in the matching envelope.
"We have started to get two ballots in one envelope, so likely a husband and wife that mailed them in together," Rodriguez said. "We cannot process those ballots."
Polls are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Washoe County's initial preliminary results will not be released until every poll in Nevada closes. The results will not be official until the canvass of the vote on June 24.