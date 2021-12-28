Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid has died at the age of 82.
He was elected to the United States Senate in 1986 and served in the Senate from 1987 to 2017.
Reid died Tuesday, “peacefully” and surrounded by friends “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” Landra Reid said of her husband in a statement.
“Harry was a devout family man and deeply loyal friend,” she said. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support from so many over these past few years. We are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses that cared for him. Please know that meant the world to him.”
He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.
Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
Reid served as the Senate Majority Leader in 2007.
Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement on the death of U.S. Senator Harry Reid:
“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight.
I am heartbroken by the news of his passing. Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. We are especially thinking of Harry’s forever love, Landra.
Perhaps what I appreciate most about Senator Reid’s legacy is he never forgot who he was or where he came from. From humble beginnings in Searchlight, he became one of the state’s most powerful and fiercest advocates in Washington, DC. He spent his life and his career fighting the good fight for all Nevadans. I feel lucky to have known him.
I’m beyond thankful for the moments we shared. He will be so deeply missed but the mark he left on the Silver State will last forever.”
Attorney General Aaron D. Ford has issued the following statement:
“Senator Reid’s passing marks a tremendous loss for Nevada and for the country. For decades, he served as one the Silver State’s most active champions in Washington, D.C. Moreover, his love for his home and his passion for improving the lives of Nevadans never waned after his retirement in 2017.
A boxer in his youth, he was a fighter for his state for his entire life. From his childhood in Searchlight to his time in Carson City, the House of Representatives and, finally, the Senate, Senator Reid was a fierce advocate for Nevada families. The state, and the country, is poorer for his passing.
On a personal level, Senator Reid mentored and guided me, like he did so many others. Berna and I will keep Landra and Senator Reid’s entire family in our prayers. Our hearts go out to them. May God watch over and console the Reid family.
Rest in power, Senator Reid
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement:
“Paul, the entire Cortez family, and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Senator Harry Reid. He was one of the most powerful, dedicated, and effective advocates our state has ever had. From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to bed, everything he did was motivated by his love for and devotion to the Silver State. He was the man from Searchlight, born into the humblest beginnings, and he went on to lead a truly extraordinary life and fight for every man and woman across our state.
“Harry Reid was a champion for Nevada, helping preserve our precious environmental treasures, strengthen our rural communities, and build up our great cities. He knew Nevada was a microcosm of the country, and he made sure our great state would have a major role in deciding each party’s nominee for President. And he never hesitated to fight for us, from blocking efforts to dump nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain to getting our state the federal support we deserve.
“The American people are better off because of the leadership of Senator Harry Reid. He gave millions of Americans access to affordable health care and made such a difference to countless people. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend, and a true son of Nevada. His legacy will be forever connected to the history of our state, and he will be deeply missed.”
U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen issued the following statement:
“Senator Reid was an inspiration to me and so many Nevadans. A former boxer from Searchlight, he taught me that it is always worth fighting the good fight, and I am forever grateful for his friendship over the years. Senator Reid carried our state to new heights - nobody has done more in the history of our state to advance Nevada’s interests.
Senator Reid also saw the potential in others and helped them grow to that potential. He was exceptionally kind and had a boundless passion for improving the lives of hardworking families. My thoughts and condolences are with Landra and Senator Reid’s entire family during this difficult time.
The City of Reno and the Reno City Council have issued the following statement:
On behalf of all of us at the City of Reno, today we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Senator Harry Reid. Our heart goes out especially to his wife, Landra. Senator Reid’s political contributions to our state are beyond significant, but above all, he was a wonderful family man.
“To say that Harry Reid was an incredible Nevadan is an understatement. There is perhaps no one individual who left a bigger mark on the Silver State. He fought for Nevada, and made our state more relevant on the national stage than ever before. We can thank Senator Reid for many of the things that make Nevada and Reno great places to live, including our economic diversity and protecting our public lands. His service to Nevada is truly remarkable, and it was an honor to know him,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.
We stand today with our Governor and all Nevadans in mourning this exceptional leader, who epitomizes the Silver State’s fighting spirit and everything it stands for.
A son of Searchlight, Nevada, Harry never forgot his humble roots. A boxer, he never gave up a fight. A great American, he looked at challenges and believed it was within our capacity to do good — to do right.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2021
May God bless Harry Reid, a dear friend and a giant of our history.
