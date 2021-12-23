Former county commissioner, Richard "Dick" Scott has passed away.
Scott served as the County Commissioner for District 1 in Washoe County from 1972 to 1977.
After serving for District 1, Scott went on to become the Vice President and General Manager of Boomtown.
Scott also spent 17 years as a Commissioner for the Reno Housing Authority until 2020 and kept in touch with the organization and staff on a regular basis.
“No one can ever take the place of Dick Scott. He was one of the most amazing individuals I have ever had the honor to work with. His positive impact on the City will never be forgotten. Not only was he an incredible champion for Reno, but I was also honored to call him a dear friend and a mentor,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.
Scott leaves behind his wife, Sharon, of 64 years and his four children and nine grandchildren.