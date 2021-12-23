Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are likely. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated gusts to 75 mph in wind prone areas cannot be ruled out. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time Secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, except 2 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong and gusty winds could cause tree damage and low visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&