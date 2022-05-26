15 Republican candidates are running for Nevada's highest office. Five of them took the debate stage, Wednesday. Dean Heller, Joey Gilbert, John Lee and Guy Nohra are hoping their performance will give them some momentum against GOP gubernatorial front-runner, Joe Lombardo. The nominee will square off with Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.
"In this particular race, there are a number of people that aren't very well-known," Fred Lokken, Professor of Political Science at Truckee Meadows Community College said. "That helps them more so than the standout candidates. The standout candidates want to hold the lead that they have."
Lokken says debates typically do not move the dial on the outcome of the election. Only 40 percent of Republicans voted in the 2020 primary election. Viewership also plays a role.
"The press coverage is important but the number of individual voters that will be participating in the primary that actually saw it is very small," Lokken said.
Counties have already mailed ballots out to their residents and many of them are already voting by mail. Lokken says at this point, most people already know who they are voting for.
"In most instances, those who watch the debate aren't looking to make up their minds," Lokken said. "They're just pulling for their candidate."
Voters who did not watch the debate agree with that. Most say they know who they are voting for and they do plan on participating in the election.
"With everything that transpires throughout the year, I think we pretty much have our mind made up on who we're going to vote for," Kandee Mortenson, Fernley resident said.
"I think most of them are open-minded," Rob Trombly, Verdi resident said. "As far as I'm concerned, I didn't see it live but I do enough research to stay on top of things. I'll have no problem picking a candidate."
"Make sure to get the right candidates in," Paul Mucklow, Reno resident said. "People that believe the way I do, I guess."
Lokken says with so many republican candidates in the gubernatorial race, it prolongs the process and could cause some issues down the road.
"It's splintering that vote and it's also splintering the financial support and it's expending that funding that would otherwise be available for the fall campaign," Lokken said.
Candidates know they have to win a lot of votes in Clark County to have a shot at the nomination. 73 percent of the population lives there and 15 percent lives in Washoe County. The 15 rural counties make up less than 12 percent of the electorate.