More people are casting their ballot on election day joining thousands of Washoe County residents who have already voted.

The Primary Election for the State of Nevada is taking place on June 14, 2022.

Polls across Nevada were open Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Washoe County's initial preliminary results not being released until every poll in the state closes.

Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote. Votes will be counted as soon as the last voter station is closed.

Below, you will find a list of certain results throughout the state:

For a full list of primary election results in Nevada, you can visit U.S. Congress - Nevada Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Results (nv.gov)

GOVERNOR (Democratic)

Tom Collins                             _______    _____%

Steve Sisolak (Incumbent)       _______    _____%

None                                      _______    _____%

GOVERNOR (Republican)

Seven Evans                          _______    _____%

Gary Evertsen                        _______    _____%

Joey Gilbert                            _______    _____%

Eddie Hamilton                       _______    _____%    

Tom Heck                               _______    _____%

Dean Heller                            _______    _____%

John Lee                                _______    _____%

Joe Lombardo                        _______    _____%

Stanleigh Lusak                      _______    _____%

Guy Nohra                             _______    _____%

Edward O’Brien                      _______    _____%

Fred Simon                            _______    _____%

William “Dock” Walls              _______    _____%

Amber Whitley                       _______    _____%

Barak Zilberberg                    _______    _____%

None                                     _______    _____%

         

U.S. Senate (Democratic)

Catherine Cortez Masto (Incumbent)  _______    _____%

Stephanie Kasheta                            _______    _____%

Corey Reid                                       _______    _____%

Allen Rheinhart                                 _______    _____%

None                                                _______    _____%

U.S. Senate (Republican)

Sam Brown                          _______    _____%

William “Bill” Conrad             _______    _____%

William “Bill” Hockstedler      _______    _____%

Adam Laxalt                         _______    _____%

Sharelle Mendenhall              _______    _____%

Tyler Perkins                         _______    _____%

Carlo Poliak                          _______    _____%

Paul Rodriguez                      _______    _____%

None                                    _______    _____%

United States House District - 2 (Democratic)

Joseph Afzal                           _______    _____%

Michael Doucette                    _______    _____%

Gerold Gorman                       _______    _____%

Tim Hanifan                            _______    _____%

Brian Hansen                          _______    _____%

Rahul Joshi                             _______    _____%

Elizabeth Krause                     _______    _____%

United States House - District 2 (Republican)

Mark Amodei (Incumbent)        _______    _____%

Joel Beck                                _______    _____%

Brian Nadell                            _______    _____%

Catherine Sampson                  _______    _____%

Danny Tarkanian                     _______    _____%

United States House - District 4 (Republican)  * Winner faces incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford who is running unopposed 

Annie Black                            _______    _____%

Chance Bonaventura               _______    _____%

Sam Peters                            _______    _____%

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent)     _______    _____%

Eva Chase                                                      _______    _____%

Kimi Cole                                                        _______    _____%

Debra March                                                   _______    _____%

None                                                              ______      _____%    

                                                             

Lieutenant Governor (Republican)

Stavros Anthony                        _______    _____%

Walter Grady                             _______    _____%

M. Kameron Hawkins                 _______    _____%

John Miller                                 _______    _____%

Mack Miller                                _______    _____%

Peter Pavone                              _______    _____%

Dan Schwartz                             _______    _____%

None                                         _______    _____%

Attorney General (Democratic)

Aaron D. Ford (Incumbent)         _______    _____%

Stuart Mackie                            _______    _____%

None                                             ____     _____%

Attorney General (Republican)

Tisha Black                   _______    _____%

Sigal Chattah                _______    _____%

None                                ____     _____%

Secretary of State (Republican)  *Winner faces Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar & two others

Kristopher Dahir                     _______    _____%

John Cardiff Gerhardt              _______    _____%

Jesse Haw                              _______    _____%

Socorro Keenan                     _______    _____%

Jim Marchant                         _______    _____%

Gerard Ramalho                    _______    _____%

Richard Scotti                        _______    _____%

None                                    ______      _____%

Reno Mayor (Top two advance to General Election) 

Jenny Brekhus

Chad “DNA” Dehne             _______    _____%                                 

Michael Graham                 _______    _____%

Matt Johnson                     _______    _____%

George “Eddie” Lorton        _______    _____%

William Mantle                   _______    _____%                                 

Jesse Razo                         _______    _____%

Joaquin R. Roces                 _______    _____%

Judi Rought                        _______    _____%

Hillary Schieve (Incumbent) _______    _____%

Tabitha Schneider                _______    _____%

Reno City Council - Ward 2  *Top two advance to General Election

 Naomi Duerr (Incumbent)     _______  _____%                                 

 Tyler Hinman                      _______    _____%

 Jay Kenny                          _______    _____%

         

Reno City Council - Ward 4  *Top two advance to General Election

Meghan Ebert                _______    _____%

Dennis Owen                _______    _____%

Bonnie Weber               _______    _____%