Russia has been attacking Ukraine for more than a month and there is no end in site. The United States is not intervening militarily but it is helping Ukraine in other ways.
"We are going to continue to provide extensive food aid and military equipment, particularly defensive weapons to Ukraine," Ty Cobb, Former Special Assistant to the President said.
Cobb served in National Security Affairs during the Reagan Administration. While President Ronald Reagan dealt with the Soviet Union, Cobb says Russia has many of the same weaknesses, today.
"Principally, it's an economic dwarf," Cobb said. "It remains a less-developed country whose hallmark is the export of raw materials and import of sophisticated manufacturers."
That is one reason why Ukraine is aligning itself more with western ideals.
"The West is on the rise," Cobb said. "It's industrializing, it's prosperous, the East led by Moscow is faltering, still remains dependent on the export of raw materials."
Those exports are mainly oil and natural gas. Cobb says Ukraine is attractive to Russia because of its agriculture. Russia and Ukraine also have a long, storied history dating back a millennium.
"We really have to go back a thousand years," Cobb said. "This, historically was where Russian civilization began. If you're in Moscow, you view the Ukrainians as your little brother and that they ought to be a bane of your wishes and your commands."
Cobb does not expect the United States to get involved in the conflict, militarily. It has already implemented economic sanctions on Russia.
"I don't see any move by the NATO alliance to wish to send troops that would be directly engaged with the Russians," Cobb said.
There is no telling how long the war will last. The Ukrainians are putting up a fight and keeping the Russians at bay. Cobb says even if Russia wins the war, it could be a bloody occupation of Ukraine.
"There is no way that if you're a Ukrainian, you are going to recognize Moscow as being your leadership," Cobb said.
Cobb does not think Russia will have a positive outcome, regardless of how the war goes. It faces economic challenges and many countries have denounced the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He says a successful war for Ukraine probably will not help the Biden Administration. However, if the war goes poorly for Ukraine, the President's approval could take a hit.