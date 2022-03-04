Weather Alert

...Snow levels falling tonight, Snow showers through Saturday... * An incoming cold front will drop snow levels to all western Nevada valley floors tonight. Gusty winds will be possible along the front with gusts 30-40 mph possible (up to 50 mph in wind prone locations) before shifting north and decreasing behind the front overnight. * A band of snow showers could develop on the backside of the low pressure system which could yield periods of light to moderate snowfall across western Nevada valleys and the Sierra by Saturday morning and continuing through the early evening. * The lower valleys of western Nevada could see up to an inch of snowfall on Saturday with foothill areas seeing as much as 1 to 3 inches. Locally heavier amounts will be possible in some areas of of eastern Pershing and Churchill counties where a couple of inches may be possible along the I-80 corridor northeast of Lovelock. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions before venturing out.