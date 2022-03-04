Reno High School students have qualified again to the national "We the People" competition, an academic competition that gives students an opportunity to display their civic knowledge, through simulated congressional hearings. Now they are crowd funding to go to Washington D.C.
"We've done a lot of work to get to this point, we've gone through district and state competitions," says student Drew Tilbrooke.
In 15 years, Reno High School has qualified for nationals nine times and have won state seven times, six in a row. Rumor has it their teacher is pretty good and the students are pretty stellar too.
"Last week, we all registered to vote and I was able to explain to my friends, to talk about the importance of choosing a political party," says Reno High student, Marisa Sandoval.
This year the competition will be virtual, in April, but the goal is to still experience our capital, and visit in May. Because they don't want to leave anyone behind, they are crowd funding, and say this could be the experience of a lifetime for those who get to go.
"Many students have decided that they want to work there, when we go back, they'll be eight of my former students who are in Washington, working, partly because of this program and what they've done," says teacher, Richard Clark.
The goal is to also take last year's students who didn't get to go due to pandemic travel restrictions, so they are raising money. You can help by visiting Checking link... (spamstopshere.net)