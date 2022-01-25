The United States is paying close attention to Russian troops near the Ukraine border. Officials are concerned about a possible invasion. That is why 8,500 American troops are on standby, just in case the situation escalates.
Meanwhile, northern Nevadans with close ties to both countries are hoping for the best.
"The ordinary people in those countries want stability, want peace, want prosperity and want close, peaceful collaboration and cooperation with one another," Elena Bubnova, Associate Vice President at Truckee Meadows Community College said.
Bubnova has lived in northern Nevada for more than 30 years but she grew up in the former Soviet Union state of Kazakhstan. Her mother's side of the family is from Ukraine.
"I have, actually, family members in Ukraine," Bubnova said. "I have a lot of close friends in Russia and when I talk to them, there's obviously differences in how they all perceive the situation."
She says it is painful to see the two countries in such a tense conflict. She says there are not many countries in the world that are more closely intertwined than Russia and Ukraine. They share a long border and have close ties both culturally and historically. They even speak similar languages.
"Anybody who speaks Ukrainian understands Russian and anybody who can speak Russian understands Ukrainian, so these countries, historically, have been so closely connected," Bubnova said. "In many ways, it is like a sibling feud when you have two siblings that are part of the family that are now fighting."
Dr. Allison Evans is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Reno. She says perhaps the biggest issue at hand is that Russia has always wanted a buffer between itself and western Europe.
"One of the things that they've been really concerned with since the collapse of the Soviet Union is NATO expanding east into areas that used to be part of the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union," Evans said.
Evans says most Ukrainians and Russians view each other favorably, so ordinary citizens do not want a war. She says the cost to benefit ratio would not be good for Russia, either.
"I just think that it would be incredibly costly for Russia to invade Ukraine in a significant way," Evans said. "I think Russia would run into stiff opposition and even if they won, it would be very costly in lives and money and prestige and respect."
Evans says Russia might be just flexing its muscles to force NATO countries to take it seriously and to show it more respect.
"If that's truly how they feel, perhaps now, by ratcheting up the tensions in Ukraine, they might actually be taken seriously," Evans said.
Bubnova says a war would not be good for anybody in Ukraine or Russia. That is why she is hoping the two sides can use diplomacy and avoid a conflict. Especially, since the two countries have so much in common, including their people.
"Probably, every other family in Ukraine or Russia has relatives on either side of the border," Bubnova said.
She says a war would have long-lasting implications. Those could be economic, social and political.
"But most importantly, there will be so many families who will be deeply hurt from this conflict and they already are, really," Bubnova said.
The United States supports Ukraine's sovereignty. President Joe Biden says there will be stiff consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, including economic sanctions. Bubnova says she is concerned that the U.S. and Russia could be more adversarial than they have been since the Cold War and that could make a compromise even more challenging.