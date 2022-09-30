The Reno City Council is moving forward with filling the vacant Ward 3 seat as an appointment process, rather than an election.
The Ward 3 seat opened up when Oscar Delgado previously resigned from his position to focus on family and his position as Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Alliance.
The City of Reno is encouraging qualified candidates to apply for the Ward 3 vacancy on the Reno City Council starting September 30, 2022.
The community is also invited to provide input and participate in the process, which is outlined below.
During September 29's special meeting, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City Charter and NRS, an appointment must be finalized within 30 days of the vacancy (in this case on or before November 1, 2022).
The appointment process and timeline is as follows:
- Friday, September 30, 2022:
- Applications will be available at Reno.gov/CityClerk or in person during regular business hours at the City Clerk’s Office (1 E. First St., 2nd Floor, Reno, NV 89501) for five business days: from Friday, September 30 to Thursday, October 6.
- The City Clerk will accept applications from interested candidates daily between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Note that the Clerk’s Office is closed on weekends. Interested candidates are required to fill out an application and must reside in Reno's Ward 3. They must submit a current photo ID or other proof of residency, and must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter. New candidate information will be posted to Reno.gov/CityClerk daily.
- Thursday, October 6 at 4 p.m.:
- All necessary and appropriate documentation must be completed and submitted in person to the City Clerk by close of business at 4 p.m. on October 6. No late applications will be accepted.
- Wednesday, October 12:
- Council will select finalists at the Regular City Council meeting starting at 10 a.m. The Clerk will then notify the finalists, and selections will be posted online.
- The finalists will be invited to two hybrid public Q&A and meet and greets at the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, October 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center located at 1301 Valley Rd. in Reno.
- Wednesday, October 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center located at 3925 Neil Rd. in Reno.
- These meet and greets will be hybrid, meaning the public can join either in person or virtually.
- Bilingual services will be available at both events.
- Wednesday, October 26, 2022:
- Council will interview the finalists and make an appointment at the Regular City Council meeting starting at 10 a.m.
For background, Oscar Delgado previously served as the Ward 3 member of City Council, but recently resigned from his position to focus on family and his position as Chief Executive Officer of Community Health Alliance.
If interested applicants have any questions about the appointment process, they should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 775-334-2030.
(City of Reno)