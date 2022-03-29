Some believe Russia’s war against Ukraine is also a war on information and the truth, and the conflict can be a be a teachable moment for media students.
“We will be drawing from this conflict as a case study to try to understand the various factors that are going on,” said Ben Birkinbine, Associate Professor, Reynolds School of Journalism.
Birkinbine says this war serves as an example of how world leaders can distort the truth for their own gain.
“Information becomes vital to understand what is going on with the current situation, but it can also be manipulated in various ways,” said Birkinbine.
The media can be manipulated or altogether censored. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blocked nationwide access to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stop the spread of information about the war. The government has also banned independent and certain foreign news outlets – all to control what information Russians see about the invasion.
“In that sense, Russia is trying to control some of the information getting out on those platforms,” he said.
This conflict is changing the definition of what war can look like. Not just cities are coming under attack, but facts are too.
“Information itself becomes a terrain of warfare,” he said.
This information war seems to be working, at least to an extent. Take this example of 24-year-old Daria Molchan, a Ukrainian refugee. She fled Ukraine, but her mom is in Russia. Her mom refuses to believe the extent of the crisis from her own daughter.
"She lives in Russia like one hour from my city,” said Molchan in an interview when the war began. “And when it started, the war, I called her and I said like 'mum, Russia attacked Ukraine' and she's like 'no, it's not true'".