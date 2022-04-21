Adam Laxalt is getting some national attention in his campaign for U.S. Senate, including a Nevada visit from Sen. Ted Cruz. The Texas senator campaigned with Laxalt in rural parts of the state before heading to Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment in Sparks. The rally included border security but both touched on a number of topics. One of them was how he views democratic policies regarding COVID-19.
"These tyrants shouldn't have the ability to destroy your livelihood, destroy you business, destroy your kids, shut down your community. Enough of this garbage," Cruz, R-Texas said.
Cruz and Laxalt spoke to a crowd at the event about the Biden Administration's handling of domestic and foreign affairs. On border security, they touched on the amount of fentanyl and sex trafficking happening at the southern border. Cruz talked about Title 42, which prevents migrants and asylum seekers from coming into the country because of the pandemic. Many democrats want the Biden Administration to reverse the policy, which republicans fear would result in an unprecedented number of illegal immigration.
They both say that Nevada is a battleground state for control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Cruz says he thinks Laxalt will win the general election in November. Nevada's former Attorney General will have to beat democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto if he gets the republican nomination. Laxalt attacked Cortez Masto's voting record, saying she is a party line voter.
"We're living in different times and so we need to have a senator that's going to oppose a lot of these things that have been coming out of the far left and right now, Nevada doesn't have that in Senator Masto," Laxalt said.
Laxalt is one of eight republicans running for the seat. The race also includes four democrats and four candidates from other parties.
We got a statement from the campaign spokesperson for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto as well. It says this:
“As attorney general working with a Republican governor and as a senator getting bills signed into law by presidents of both parties, Catherine has always worked across the aisle to get things done for Nevada. In stark contrast, Adam Laxalt has based his whole campaign on the far-right fringes of his own party, campaigning today with a leading insurrectionist in the Senate.”