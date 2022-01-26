This week's Someone 2 Know has a passion for helping senior citizens - and she's been doing exactly that, every day, for the past 17 years.
Almost all of her work is done as a behind the scenes volunteer. Recently, one of our viewers reached out to let us know how amazing she is.
We think you'll agree.
We met up with Marsy Kupfersmith at her Sparks home, where we saw a wall in her office filled with photos, awards and acknowledgements.
The 2020 Nevada Senior Citizen of The Year award is just one of many honors bestowed on Marsy. She says this one is especially special; "It was the first time in six years a northern senior won the award!”, she cheers with her arms.
Brimming with energy, positivity, a megawatt smile - and no wrinkles in sight - it's hard to believe Kupfersmith herself is a senior. "Senior advocate, senior volunteer,” she giggles and cheers with arms again “…senior!"
A young senior at 65, Marsy retired earlier than most - when she was just 48. That's when she and her husband moved from New York to Washoe County; "My husband said you can't just sit at home, you're too much of a type "A" personality. So, I've always loved seniors, since I was a little kid"
Kupfersmith got in touch with the Reno Senior Center.
"Next thing I know I'm volunteering at The Senior Law Project there".
In her professional life, Marsy had worked as a legal secretary. It was a perfect fit.
"Next thing, I'm in front of the County Commissioners fighting why we need to keep the senior law project there for seniors - and it kinda went from there"
And Kupfersmith is still championing seniors. She currently sits on four advocate boards;
"I'm on the Senior Coalition of Washoe County, Senior outreach services - I'm on their ambassador council, I'm on the friends of Washoe County Library, And I'm also on the Sparks Citizen Advisory Committee!" Marsy grins with another enthusiastic arm cheer.
Kupfersmith spends her days making sure seniors get the funding and resources they need. Hours writing letters and emails, making phone calls and Zoom meetings
Marsy’s big push right now is for something called rent stabilization. Something she saw work well in NYC;
"Rent stabilization. Not rent control! You had a built-in increase so you knew how much you'd be paying for the next two to three years the landlord knew what he'd be taking in.”
Marsy says alleviating the housing burden for Nevada seniors is crucial, and do-able;
"Maybe ARPA funding could help - a onetime shot"
ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in March 2021. Kupfersmith proposes some of that money be used to incentivize builders or landlords; "Maybe subsidize what he thinks he would lose out"
The work is relentless and the cause is worthy, so Kupfersmith says she's happy to be a voice for Washoe County seniors, for as long as it takes and talk to “…whoever will listen,” he laughs spiritedly.
Senior citizens account for about 20% of Washoe County's population and that number keeps growing as more retirees move to the Silver State
There are resources available - we have links below -
https://www.washoecounty.gov/seniorsrv/
https://www.washoecounty.gov/seniorsrv/senior_services_advisory_board/index.php
https://med.unr.edu/aging/outreach/sos
https://cityofsparks.us/resources/resource/sparks-senior-center/