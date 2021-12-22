The season of joy can also be a sad one for some people. A local psychologist says sometimes putting a lot of pressure on yourself to be happy just makes things worse, the key is accepting where you're at and be kind to yourself.
“I think it's important to simplify the holidays as much as you can. Don't push yourself beyond what you can comfortably do,” says Dr. Ethan Steever, psychologist.
In some cases, the holiday is a time to reflect on the year, that hasn't been the happiest for everyone, the stress can lead to depression, anxiety and substance abuse.
“There's a lot about taking care of other people and meeting other people's needs and meeting other people's expectations, but remember to take care of yourself, this is your Christmas too,” he says.
Tips to deal with anxiety include, accepting your needs and maybe it will mean a short visit or a zoom call, instead of a long family dinner. Manage your time and don't try to do too much. Understand you are not the only one fighting anxiety.
“Everybody is going through this, you will absolutely not be the only person at the dinner table, that's struggling,” he says.
If you need help you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.