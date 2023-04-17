Federal income taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18 this year, and it's a busy time for local tax preparers.
"We've been extremely busy," said Bruce MacKinnon with Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "I think human nature is to delay unpleasant things as long as you can, and we see that every year."
He anticipates a lot of last-minute filers this tax season.
"The IRS announced a couple of weeks ago that the season-to-date filing volumes that they're seeing are significantly less than they were a year ago," he said. "So that was the warning sign a lot of people will be coming here at the end."
He says the biggest changes this year are the elimination of credits designed to help people during the pandemic, and refunds on average are down from the past year.
"A couple of the child-related credits were enhanced last year, the enhancements did not go forward into this year, the stimulus payments, there were none made this year," he said. "And in a good number of cases, that has resulted in a reasonably significant change in the refund situation."
Those who can't file by Tuesday can file an extension.
"An extension extends the deadline to file from April 18 to the middle of October but it does not extend the time to pay," MacKinnon said. "So the IRS would ask that if you have a good idea of how much you're going to owe, that you submit that payment along with the extension."
Local Jackson Hewitt offices are extending their hours to help as many last-minute filers as possible and are encouraging people to make appointments.
"We will stay open as late as possible to accommodate walk-ins, but I would expect extended waiting times if you don't have an appointment." he said.