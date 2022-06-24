Locomotives from Nevada's past are back in the Silver State for the Great Western Steam Up, an event to celebrate the Virginia & Truckee railroad over the Fourth of July weekend. The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City is hosting the festivities.
"It's probably the largest collection of steam locomotives since the 1950s here in Nevada, it's a huge event," said Museum Director Daniel Thielen.
The Genoa and the J.W. Bowker, both built for the V & T in the 1870s, made the trip from the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. And the locomotive known as the Tahoe has been reunited with her sister locomotive, the Glenbrook, here in the Capital City.
"They worked together from Glenbrook to Spooner Summit, hauling lumber," Thielen said. "And then they worked in Tahoe City going up to Truckee, hauling passengers to the steamboats that ran on Lake Tahoe. They haven't been together since the 1890s and they're here on the property right now and will be under operation during the Great Western Steam Up."
The celebration is a tribute to the rich history of railroad operations in Nevada, and having this many pieces of that history together is a rarity.
"It hasn't happened in years," Thielen said. "It used to happen every five or ten years, and then 20 years ago it just quit. It's a lot of effort to do these things and a lot of effort to bring these trains in form a long ways away, so it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to visit."
There will be all kinds of family-friendly activities at The Great Western Steam Up from July 1-4 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. https://greatwesternsteamup.com/