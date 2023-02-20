The legislature is still in the beginning phases of the session. Right now, ideas are being formed into bill draft requests and agencies are proposing their budgets.
The Nevada Attorney General's management team is currently engaged in the legislative budget process in the hopes legislators will provide the necessary funding to fix the Attorney General's employee retention problem.
The agency's criminal investigators and legal secretaries say they're not getting adequate pay and it could lead to a staffing crisis in the agency.
"We need pay parity to be able to do our jobs, to be able to keep Nevadans safe and to be able to attract and retain employees in our agency," said Legal Secretary Mackenzie Hodges.
Criminal Investigator and President of the Nevada State Law Enforcement Officers Association Sean Gallagher wants to see the colleagues he represents get up to par with other agencies.
"I can't effectively represent all of the state investigators for the state if I have my set of AG investigators over here. They're not even at the starting gate with all the other people that I represent," said Gallagher.
Attorney General legal secretaries say they face a 40-50% pay gap from secretaries in other government entities.
The state organizes class specifications for occupational groups and then sets salary ranges for them.