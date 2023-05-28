Republican Governor Joe Lombardo and Legislative Democrats are divided over the state budget.
Last week, the democratic-controlled legislature passed four of the five bills that make up the state budget.
They include K-12 Education Funding, The Authorization Act, The Appropriations Act, State Worker Pay Bill, and Capital Improvements -- which was approved by the Assembly but still needs a vote in the Senate.
For the exception of the Authorization Act, Legislative Republicans have voted unanimously against the budget bills because, as they have stated, are unified with Lombardo in their opposition to the democrat-driven budget bills.
Last week Governor Joe Lombardo said in a statement: "I will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed. Period."
A key flashpoint behind the current impasse is education.
A main pillar of Lombardo’s ambitious education plan is the Safer and Supportive Schools Act. It would empower educators to remove disruptive students from the classroom.
After work sessions and amendments, Lombardo’s school discipline bill worked in tandem with another bill by Assembly Democrats that addresses school discipline.
Although both bills got overwhelming bipartisan support in the Assembly, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro punted the bills to the end of the session.
So, while both school discipline bills are still in play, Cannizzaro could use it as leverage in last minute budget negotiations.
“This whole time those two bills have been like sister bills. They work together. restorative elements in place, you have progressive discipline. I mean sometimes you have to have packets of legislation to make a program work. And you can't stuff everything into one bill. That bill I think was three or four bills before, and then we were able to bring those bills into two bills,” explained (D-Las Vegas) Assemblyman Reuben D’Silva.
There are five days left in the legislature for Lombardo to sign or veto the five budget bills.
K-12 Education must be passed first so it could stall the process potentially forcing a special session.
Last week, Democratic Assembly Leader Steve Yeager and Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro gave a joint-statement touting a balanced budget that meets the needs of the state.
They went onto to urge Lombardo to sign it, saying, quote:
"The legislature will finish its regular session business on time by June 5th. If the governor forces us into a special session because he vetoes the state budget, we will not consider any other bills during that session except the state budget."
If a budget is not passed by late June, state employees could go unpaid and state services unfunded.