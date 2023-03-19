Sources tell KTVN that there have been around 600 bills introduced so far during the 82nd Session of the Nevada Legislature, and a session sees typically around 1,000 introduced bills.
Between tomorrow and March 27th, committees and legislators will have a final week to introduce bills, so we should expect long floor sessions in the Nevada Assembly and Senate this week.
We also know the Office of the Governor will introduce their bill package this week. It's all policy that we heard during Governor Joe Lombardo's January 23rd State of the State address where Lombardo proposed a two-year $11 billion budget. It would be the largest general fund budget in state history.
Let’s take a look at a few bills being introduced this week.
Assembly Bill-195 would waive standard non-commercial driver’s license examination fees for those recently released from prison.
Republican Las Vegas Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy says she was inspired to write the bill after her daughter wrote a report on recidivism for a criminal justice course she was taking at The University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Hardy says that when people come out of prison they often lack a valid driver’s license, and it can be an enormous road block toward reintegrating into society.
"To open a bank account, apply for a job, or even to drive somewhere to the DMV even to get a driver's license, these individuals don't have that. This is one of the basic things we need to function in society. This is one of the tools that they need, so that they can re-enter society and be successful and move forward with their lives,” explained Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy (R – Las Vegas).
Assemblywoman Hardy's bill will be heard during the Assembly Growth and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.
----------
Assembly Bill 303 would make it so that tow truck drivers cannot charge for storage of vehicles that are extricated from private properties - such as businesses, private properties, or apartment buildings, until at least 48 hours or after.
It’s never a good day to have one's vehicle towed, and paying storage fees only adds to the headache. Opponents of the bill say the concern is that if tow drivers cannot charge for storage within that time they will just simply stop towing vehicles that are left on private properties.
AB303 is also set to be heard during the Assembly Growth and Infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.
----------------
Tomorrow a hearing on a Senate Bill -273 to rename Nevada State College to Nevada State University will be heard by the Senate Education Committee at 1 pm.
The name and designation change has support from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, The Nevada Black Legislative Caucus, and the mayor and city council of Henderson, where Nevada State College is located.