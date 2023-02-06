The 82nd Nevada Legislature started Monday and lawmakers set the tone for what some predict could be a contentious session between the Governor and Legislature democrats.
Many lawmakers talked about reaching across the aisle, leaving behind the old playbook, and finding solutions.
However, some sources predict it could be a contentious legislative session over issues like the $11 billion budget, school choice, public safety, and more.
"The veterans who are coming back have to set the tone of what this building is about. This building has always been about being respectful whether it's with our colleagues or whether it's with outside interests or lobbyists, we'll continue to do that,” said Speaker of the Assembly Steve Yeager.
Some of the proposals Yeager addressed include using the people centered funding formula to allocate an additional $2 billion for K-12 public schools, $250 for public school teacher raises, and a pay raise for public safety workers.
A building issue of contention... school choice.
“I'm not opposed to school choice, but there's school choice that we can develop and have developed. In public schools, there are public charter schools, signature academies. We have CCE programs. We have duel program credits, there's lots of ways you can have different choices because not everyone learns the same way,” said (D) Assemblywoman Angie Taylor.
Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Niell on the other hand says there is enough funding in Lombardo's education budget to both raise teachers salaries and offer school choice.
“We're going to make some huge investments that includes teachers, not just teachers, the entire staff, custodians, up and down the line. I think at the end of the session you're going to be talking about the reforms that have been made to education,” said (R) Assembly Minority Leader O’Neill.
Speaker Yeager challenged the Assembly to not turn a blind eye to skyrocketing housing costs to lessen the high rates of eviction in the state.
“Looking at eviction policy in this state, can we do it, are there different ways we can do it, the answer is certainly yes. We're the only state that has a summary eviction process where you get evicted without your landlord going to court, so I think you'll see us take a look,” said Yeager.
On education, Governor Lombardo signed an order auditing schools. Schools will have five years to improve literacy scores or some students could be held from advancing onto the third grade.
The legislators have 119 days to put forward bills and work through them.