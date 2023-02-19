Every two years the Nevada Legislature meets to decide policies that affect us every day - and decide the direction of the budget.
This year Governor Joe Lombardo has proposed an $11 billion budget which would be the largest in state history.
You and I can weigh in on how these laws are written, and how our tax dollars are allocated.
So, we wanted to look at how we can weigh in on these issues and how we can track these bills.
Right now, the legislature is in the idea forming process. These ideas are referred to as "Bill Draft Requests" (or BDR's).
Legislators, executive agencies, members of the judiciary branch, local governments, and other governmental entities submit bill draft request to the Legislative Council Bureau, which is staffed by administrators and lawyers who write the actual bills.
Those government entities have until March 27th to do this, and not all BDRs will be written into law by the deadline.
You can track the bill draft requests by going to the Nevada Electronic Legislative Information System, or *NELIS*.
You will want to register for *Personalized Legislative Tracking (PLT)* on NELIS.
Through your Personalized Legislative Tracking account, you can view who brought forward the bill, evolving text in the bill, how legislators are voting, and what actions still need to be taken.
Every Sunday we are going to preview what's going on in the 82nd Nevada Legislative (2023) Session, and we want you input.
