Monday was the first day back to school for Washoe and Carson City schools.
Staff told us they were excited to welcome students back into schools after a long summer break.
They also told us how rewarding their jobs are, as it’s one of the only professions you get to impact students through their years of education.
“Seeing the progress it’s not always linear, there's good days and there’s bad days, you can tell they're excited for the new school year, so I’m excited to see how they behave in class how they’re going to be on the playground and hopefully over the years they’ll come back and say hi,” said Vasilia Rodriguez, a School Social Worker in Carson City.
Rodriguez said coming back to school is also a healthy way for students to socialize.
“Definitely mentally and socially I think it’ll be good for some of the kids if they didn’t do anything over the summer to come back and interact with students and teachers alike," she said.
Teachers also said getting a good night's sleep, good nutrition to fuel you for the day and keeping a positive mindset can help start the school year off on the right foot.
But some teachers told us the first day of school can be just as nerve-racking for them as it is for the students.
Some parents mentioned that their students will be attending schools they’ve never attended before in the past, but also said getting the kids back into school is helpful to get their families back on a normal routine.
“I’m ready, I’m ready... I work too so this will make our routine a little bit tougher for the first couple weeks, but it’ll be good for the kids to get back into the swing of things,” Molly Lennon, a Parent to a Second Grader said.
The superintendent of the Washoe County School District, Dr. Susan Enfield says it’s a team effort to get ready for the start of the school year, but the district has the A-Team to help make that happen.
“To nutrition services to transportation to our principals and teachers to our aides to getting our kids ready for a great first day of learning, it’s a tremendous team effort to get the first day of school off and running,” Enfield said.
She even mentioned how important it is to make every student feel special when they go back to school.
“It’s everything, as I said last week, we have a WCSD promise, and that promise is to know every student by name strength and need so they graduate prepared for the future they choose," Enfield said.