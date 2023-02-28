U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined Doris Hancock Elementary School students live from Washington, D.C. to celebrate Nevada Reading Week.
She read “Someone Builds the Dream” by Lisa Wheeler to 3rd grade students at her former elementary school and answered questions about her career and experiences growing up in Las Vegas.
Nevada Reading Week promotes a lifelong love of reading for students beginning when their teachers read simple stories to them in Pre-Kindergarten, and continuing as they participate in deep discussions and analyses of classic works of literature in high school.